(KMAland) -- The Royals got back in the win column while the Cardinals edged the White Sox in extra innings on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (26-65): The Royals used a 3-run sixth inning to snap a six-game skid in a 4-1 win over the Guardians (45-45). Michael Massey had a big game with three hits, two RBI and a triple while Kyle Isbel homered as one of his two hits and scored twice. Freddy Fermin and Bobby Witt Jr both doubled while Fermin also drove in a run. Ryan Yarbrough was the winning pitcher. He spun six innings with five strikeouts on six hits. Scott Barlow grabbed his 11th save of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals (38-52): The Cardinals put up a run in the ninth and another in the 10th for a 4-3 win over the White Sox (38-54). Paul DeJong's double in the 10th scored Nolan Gorman for the decisive run. Willson Contreras homered as one of his two hits while Lars Nootbaar also doubled for the Cardinals. DeJong's go-ahead double was one of his two hits. JoJo Romero got the win while Steven Matz struck out nine on two hits in 5 1/3 innings.