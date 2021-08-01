(KMAland) -- The Cardinals posted a win over the Twins while the Royals lost to the Blue Jays.
Royals (45-59): The Blue Jays used a three-run third inning to beat the Royals 5-1. Edward Olivares homered as one of his two hits in the loss while Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez, Andrew Benitendi and Ryan O'Hearn also registered knocks, and O'Hearn's was a double. The Royals used seven pitchers in the loss. Brad Keller earned the decision, allowing seven hits and three earned runs in three innings.
Cardinals (53-52): The Cardinals got a solid start from Adam Wainwright in a 7-3 win over the Twins. Wainwright tossed seven innings of six-hit baseball with three earned runs and five strikeouts. Edmundo Sosa homered as one of his three hits. Dylan Carlson also registered three hits, doubled and drove in a run. Tommy Edman had two hits, one of which was a double. Paul Goldschmidt put two runs across.