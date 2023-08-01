(KMAland) -- The Royals won another nail-biter while the Cardinals lost on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (32-75): A walk-off balk was the difference for the Royals in their 7-6 10-inning win over the Mets (50-55). Maikel Garcia had a hit and two RBI while Bobby Witt Jr and MJ Melendez each had one hit and one RBI. Witt had a double. Matt Duffy contributed two hits, and Samad Taylor doubled. Carlos Hernandez was the winning pitcher. Zack Greinke threw five innings, striking out three on four hits and one earned run.
St. Louis Cardinals (47-61): The Twins (55-53) held off the Cardinals for a 3-2 win. Tyler O'Neill had a homer for the Cardinals while Nolan Arenado added a hit and an RBI. Lars Nootbaar and Taylor Motter added two knocks apiece. Miles Mikolas threw seven innings in the loss. He struck out seven while surrendering six hits and two earned runs.