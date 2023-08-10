Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals knocked off the Rays while the Royals struggled offensively in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday in MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals (51-65): The St. Louis Cardinals took a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (69-48). Andrew Knizner led the way for the Cardinals with a home run among two hits and drove in a team-high two runs while Tommy Edman also went deep among two hits. Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Arenado tallied two hits of their own behind Matthew Liberatore (2-4), who went eight shutout innings and struck out seven while allowing just two hits. 

Kansas City Royals (37-80): The Royals couldn’t find much offense in a 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox (60-55). Kansas City had seven hits, including two from Maikel Garcia, who extended his hit streak to 14 games. Bobby Witt Jr. doubled and Dairon Blanco tripled, but the Royals were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Austin Cox and Taylor Hearn both had scoreless appearances on the mound while Alec Marsh (0-6) threw five innings, struck out three and allowed two runs on six hits to take the loss.

