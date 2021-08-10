(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both earned wins on Tuesday, but in different styles.
Royals (48-63): Salvador Perez went deep twice 10 years to the day after his big-league debut to send the Royals past the Yankees in an 8-4 victory. Perez's dingers came in the first and sixth innings. He also registered a single and finish the night with three RBI. Whit Merrifield recorded two hits, scored twice and stole a base. Merrifield's swiped bag was his 32nd consecutive successful attempt, tying a franchise record previously held by Willie Wilson. Michael Taylor had two hits, including a double. Hunter Dozier also doubled. Daniel Lynch fanned six batters in 4 2/3 innings while Domingo Tapia and Josh Staumont provided an inning of three-strikeout baseball. Staumont earned the win.
Cardinals (56-56): The Cardinals got back to .500 with a 4-1 win over the Pirates. The Cards plated one in the first and second, surrendered one in the fourth, but countered with two in the sixth. Dylan Carlson posted three hits while Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman both went deep and Edmundo Sosa tripled as one of his two hits. The Cardinals received a one-hit pitching performance from the quartet of J.A. Happ, Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes. Happ allowed the only hit and struck out five in six innings to earn the win. Reyes got the save.