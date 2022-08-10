(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals each posted wins in Major League Baseball action Wednesday night.
Kansas City Royals (46-66): The youthful Royals posted 15 hits and scattered seven runs across the final four innings for an 8-3 win over the White Sox (56-55). MJ Melendez went deep as one of his three hits and drove in two RBI while Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel each doubled and drove in two runs. Perez had three hits while Isbel managed two. Vinnie Pasquantino, Hunter Dozier and Bobby Witt Jr. each accounted for two hits, and Witt had an RBI. Josh Staumont got the win on the bump while Kris Bubic threw 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts against seven hits.
St. Louis (60-49): The Cardinals’ offense exploded for 17 total hits and five runs in the first inning for a 9-5 win over the Rockies (49-63). Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado each homered and had two RBI while Pujols also doubled as one of his four hits, and Arenado had a double and three hits. Paul DeJong doubled twice as part of his four hits and drove in a run, and Lars Nootbaar tripled as one of his two hits and drove in two runs. Yadier Molina managed two hits and an RBI, and Tyler O’Neil added a double and an RBI. Jose Quintana got the win after striking out six on seven hits in six innings.