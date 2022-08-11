(KMAland) -- The Royals nabbed another win while the Cardinals fell to the Rockies on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (47-66): The Kansas City Royals continued their winning ways with a 5-3 win over the White Sox (56-56). Vinnie Pasquantino homered while Nicky Lopez had one hit and two RBI. Michael A. Taylor and MJ Melendez each had one hit and one RBI. Zack Greinke got the win after allowing nine hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Scott Barlow took the save on the bump.
St. Louis Cardinals (61-50): The Rockies (50-64) edged the Cardinals, 8-6. Paul Goldschmidt homered and doubled as two of his three hits and had three RBI. Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman also went deep while Gorman had two hits. Cory Dickerson had three hits, doubled and drove in a run while Lars Nootbaar also doubled. Jordan Hicks took the loss.