(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals held off the Cardinals in a high-scoring affair Friday night.
The Royals (38-80) were a 12-8 victor over their in-state rival (51-66). Salvador Perez, Nelson Velazquez and Bobby Witt Jr each homered. Perez also doubled as one of his four hits while driving in four runs. Velazquez had two hits while Witt accounted for two hits and three RBI.
MJ Melendez doubled and drove in a run, and Michael Massey managed a double. Matt Duffy had a hit and two RBI, and Edward Olivares had two hits and an RBI. Maikel Garcia added two hits. Angel Zerpa was the winning pitcher for the Royals.
Willson Contreras and Tyler O'Neill each homered for the Cardinals. Contreras also doubled as one of his three hits and drove in five runs. O'Neill had two hits and two RBI. Tommy Edman doubled twice, and Lars Nootbaar had three hits and an RBI. Adam Wainwright was the losing pitcher. He gave up nine hits and eight earned runs in one inning.