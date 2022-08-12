(KMAland) -- The Dodgers were too much for the Royals while the Cardinals won a pivotal NL Central battle on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (47-67): The Dodgers (78-33) were an 8-3 winner over the Royals. Salvador Perez homered and drove in two runs while Michael A. Taylor doubled and drove in a run, and Michael Massey doubled. Josh Staumont was the losing pitcher.
St. Louis Cardinals (62-50): Two runs in the first inning did the trick for the Cardinals in a 3-1 win over the Brewers (60-51). Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer while Nolan Arenado blasted a solo shot. Jordan Montgomery collected the dub on the bump after striking out eight on four hits in six innings. Ryan Helsley earned his 12th save of the season after striking three in two innings.