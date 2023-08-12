(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) held off the Royals (38-81) 5-4 on Saturday.
Tommy Edman blasted two homers and drove in three for the Cardinals while Nolan Arenado accounted for a double as one of his three hits and drove in one. Paul Goldschmidt posted two hits.
Steven Matz got the win. He tossed six innings, striking out five while allowing four hits and two earned runs. JoJo Romero tallied the save.
Nelson Velazquez hit a 2-run homer for the Royals while Matt Duffy had a double as one of his two hits and drove in a run. Bobby Witt Jr. posted two hits, including a double. Matt Duffy and Kyle Isbel had two hits and one RBI, and Freddy Fermin tacked on two hits.
Cole Ragans was the losing pitcher. He threw five innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while striking out five.