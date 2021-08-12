(Pittsburgh) -- The Cardinals held off a late comeback and edged the Pirates 7-6 on Thursday.
The Cardinals (58-56) were down 3-1 after 1 inning, but pushed four across in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead and followed with a run in the sixth and ninth. The Pirates plated two in the ninth, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered in the win while Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt doubled. DeJong and Nootbaar drove in two while Goldschmidt, Arenado and Andrew Knizner had one RBI apiece.
Seven different pitchers tossed at least one inning for St. Louis. Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller each fanned three batters while TJ McFarland got the win and Alex Reyes earned his 27th save of the season.
The Cardinals return to action on Friday against the Royals in Kansas City.