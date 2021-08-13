(Kansas City) -- The Cardinals stayed hot with a 6-0 win over the Royals Friday night.
St. Louis (59-56) posted two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth for their fourth consecutive win and sixth in the last seven tries.
Nolan Arenado and Tyler O'Neill both went deep in the fourth while Lars Nootbaar sent one over the fence in the ninth. Arenado drove in another on a sacrifice, Paul DeJong also sacrificed a run while Yadier Molina pushed one in on an RBI single and finished the day with two hits.
Jack Flaherty tossed six innings of two-hit baseball, striking out five and walking zero.
The Royals (49-65) received two hits from Salvador Perez and one apiece from Hunter Dozier, Hanser Alberto and Emmanuel Rivera.
Mike Minor threw six innings, scattering six hits and three earned runs while striking out seven.
The I-70 Series continues Saturday evening at 6:10.