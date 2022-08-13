(KMAland) -- The Dodgers ran away with a victory over the Royals, while the Cardinals were edged by the Brewers in extra innings on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (47-68): The Los Angeles Dodgers put on a home run derby performance in a 13-3 win over the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr and and Brent Rooker led Kansas City with two hits each, while Michael Massey drove in two runs on one hit. Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier, Ryan O'Hearn, Nick Pratto, and Nate Eaton all chipped in a hit. Brad Keller was the losing pitcher giving up eight earned runs, nine hits, and three of the Dodgers' six home runs in three innings pitched.
St. Louis Cardinals (62-51): In a pivotal National League Central battle, the Milwaukee Brewers evened the series with the St. Louis Cardinals winning 3-2 in 10 innings. Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson both drove a run across for the Cardinals while Paul DeJong had two hits. Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt, and Yadier Molina also had one hit apiece. Giovanny Gallegos was the losing pitcher after giving up two runs in the 10th inning, while Adam Wainwright pitched the first nine innings giving up one earned run, three hits, and striking out eight batters.