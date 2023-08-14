(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied late for a win over the A’s while the Royals won in walk-off fashion on Monday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (53-66): The Cardinals answered a three-run seventh from the Oakland Athletics (33-86) with a four-run frame to win 7-5. Jordan Walker had a big night with a triple among two hits and three RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt singled, homered, drove in two and scored twice. Tommy Edman also had two hits and drove in a run. Miles Mikolas went the first 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up four runs on five hits and three walks. JoJo Romero (3-1) got the final four outs to get the win, striking out two.
Kansas City Royals (39-81): The Royals blew a five-run lead in the final two innings only to pick up a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-6 triumph over the Seattle Mariners (63-55). Kansas City got a game-tying sacrifice fly from Salvador Perez, who also hit a home run and drove in four runs total, and then got an RBI bunt single from Dairon Blanco to walk-off with a win. Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits, including an inside-the-park home run, scored three times and drove in one run. Maikel Garcia and Michael Massey also had two hits. Brady Singer got the start, struck out eight and didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning, finishing with 7 1/3 innings and just two runs allowed on two hits. Nick Wittgren (1-0) blew the save, but he was the winning pitcher.