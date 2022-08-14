(KMAland) -- The Royals shut out the Dodgers while it was vintage Albert Pujols in the Cardinals’ win over the Brewers.
Kansas City Royals (48-68): The Royals ended their series against the Dodgers (79-34) by snagging a 4-0 victory. Vinnie Pasquantino lasered a solo homer and doubled while driving in two runs. Michael A. Taylor managed two hits while Salvador Perez doubled and had an RBI. Kyle Isbel also added an RBI. Brady Singer was the winning pitcher after striking out seven on one hit in six innings, and Scott Barlow totaled his 19th save of the year.
St. Louis Cardinals (63-51): The Cardinals were a 6-3 winner over the Brewers (61-52). Albert Pujols had a monster game with two home runs and four RBI. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also homered while O’Neill had two hits. Tommy Edman managed two hits and a double in the defeat. Miles Mikolas threw eight innings with six strikeouts on four hits to collect his ninth win of the year.