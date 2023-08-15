(KMAland) -- The Cardinals downed Oakland while the Royals lost a wild extra-inning game with Seattle on Tuesday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (54-66): Dakota Hudson went to 4-0 with 6 2/3 innings pitched, and the Cardinals won 6-2 over Oakland (33-87). Hudson struck out three and gave up just two runs on five hits while walking one to get the win. Drew VerHagen, John King and JoJo Romero all followed with scoreless relief appearances. Nolan Arenado had a home run among four hits, driving in two runs, and Lars Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Knizner all added two hits apiece for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman and Jordan Walker hit home runs.
Kansas City Royals (39-82): The Royals dropped a wild 10-8 10-inning game to the Mariners (64-55), despite rallying for three game-tying runs in the ninth. Kansas City overcame an early seven-run deficit, scoring five in the fifth and the three in the ninth to force extras. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a grand slam and scored two runs while Michael Massey had three hits and two RBI. MJ Melendez also had three hits, Maikel Garcia and Matt Beaty posted two knocks each and Salvador Perez had a game-tying RBI hit in the ninth among his two hits. Jordan Lyles gave up seven runs on nine hits in five innings, but Taylor Hearn, Dusty Coleman and James McArthur all had scoreless relief appearances to allow KC to come back. Tucker Davidson (1-2) allowed one earned run — and two total — in the 10th to take the loss.