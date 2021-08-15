(Kansas City) -- St. Louis scored all seven of their runs in the first two innings on their way to a 7-2 win over Kansas City on Sunday.
The Cardinals got back-to-back home runs from Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill, chasing Kris Bubic after 1 1/3 innings. Bubic allowed seven runs on nine hits to take the loss.
J.A. Happ threw 5 2/3 shutout innings and moved to 7-6 on the year. Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Arenado and Edmundo Sosa all had two hits apiece.
Andrew Benintendi and Emmanuel Rivera had two hits each, and Salvador Perez accounted for both runs with his 30th home run of the season in the eighth.