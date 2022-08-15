(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals struggled with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss to the Twins on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (48-69): The Royals dropped a 4-2 decision to the Twins (59-55), leaving eight men on base and going 1/11 with runners in scoring position. Vinnie Pasquantino accounted for both Kansas City runs with a mammoth home run — his 8th of the season — in the first inning. Salvador Perez, Michael Massey and Nicky Lopez all added two hits each behind Kris Bubic (2-7), who struck out seven and allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss.