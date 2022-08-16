(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won on a walk-off hit by pitch while the Royals were routed in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (48-70): The Royals were routed by a 9-0 score against the Twins (60-55). Vinnie Paasquantino had a multi-hit game, finishing with two of the five Kansas City hits on the night. Zack Greinke (4-8) gave up just one earned run on nine hits in six innings, striking out five to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (64-51): Tyler O’Neill’s bases-loaded hit by pitch helped the Cardinals to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Rockies (51-67). Dylan Carlson had three hits while O’Neill added two and Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman both went deep in the win. Ryan Helsley (7-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one to get the win. Jose Quintana threw the first five innings, struck out three and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks.