(KMAland) -- The Royals lost another thriller with Seattle while the Cardinals were trounced by Oakland in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (54-67): The Oakland Athletics (34-87) rolled to an 8-0 win over the Cardinals. Alec Burleson and Taylor Motter had two hits each for the Cardinals, which finished with nine hits but left nine on base. Matthew Liberatore (2-5) took the loss in giving up six runs — five earned — on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Kansas City Royals (39-83): The Royals and Mariners (65-55) played another thriller down to the final inning with Seattle taking a 6-5 win. MJ Melendez had three hits, including a double, drove in one and scored once, and Nelson Velazquez smacked a home run among two hits of his own to lead Kansas City. Salvador Perez also had two hits. Maikel Garcia pushed his hit streak up to 18 games with a leadoff double. Alec Marsh pitched five innings, struck out six, walked five and allowed just one run on five hits. Austin Cox threw one shutout inning, but Dylan Coleman (0-1) allowed one unearned run in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.