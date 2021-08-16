Salvador Perez
Photo: Chris Bernacchi (MLB.com)

(Kansas City) -- Salvador Perez smacked a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, and Kansas City beat Houston, 7-6, on Monday in MLB action.

Perez broke a 5-all tie with his go-ahead hit, scoring Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez. Merrifield had a team-best three hits while Ryan O’Hearn had two hits and drove in two. Carlos Santana also drove in a run on two hits.

Scott Barlow (5-3) was the winning pitcher, working 1 2/3 innings and giving up a run on two hits. Carlos Hernandez went the first six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one strikeout and zero walks.

