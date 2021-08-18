(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for the second straight night while the Brewers handed the Cardinals a shutout loss on Tuesday in MLB action.
St. Louis (61-57): Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes teamed with three relievers in a four-hit shutout, and the Brewers beat the Cardinals, 2-0. St. Louis struggled to find hits on the night, but Paul Goldschmidt finished with two and a walk. Tommy Edman and Yadier Molina had one hit apiece for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (11-7) gave up two runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings to take the loss.
Kansas City (51-67): The Royals clinched the series with a 3-1 win over the Astros. Hanser Alberto had the go-ahead two-run hit in the sixth inning, and Daniel Lynch (3-3) struck out five and gave up just one run on four hits in seven innings. Jake Brentz threw a shutout ninth inning for his second save, working out around two walks with two strikeouts. Andrew Benintendi had two hits and two runs, and eight Royals hit safely in the win.