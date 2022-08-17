(KMAland) -- The Royals suffered a second consecutive shutout loss while the Cardinals started fast in a win.
Kansas City Royals (48-71): The Royals were unable to turn their six hits into any runs in a 4-0 loss to the Twins (61-55). Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits apiece while Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey also had hits. The Royals left six on base and were 0-for-5 at the plate with runners in scoring position. Daniel Lynch took the loss after allowing five hits and three earned runs in six innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (65-51): A pair of first-inning runs set the tone for the Cardinals in a 5-1 win over the Rockies (51-68). Brendan Donovan had three hits, doubled and drove in a run while Nolan Gorman drove in a team-high three RBI with two hits and a double. Paul Goldschmidt doubled as one of his two hits, and Nolan Arenado and Corey Dickerson each doubled. Arenado plated one run in the win. Jordan Montgomery got the win on the mound after striking out eight on six hits in 5 2/3 innings.