(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took two-run losses in MLB on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (39-84): The Royals gave up three runs in the eighth in a 6-4 loss to the Mariners (66-55). Nelson Velazquez hit another home run for Kansas City, finishing with two hits, an RBI and two runs, while MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. also had two hits each. Melendez, Michael Massey and Freddy Fermin drove in one run apiece. Angel Zerpa struck out six in four innings, giving up one run on five hits and two walks. Carlos Hernandez (1-8) was the losing pitcher.
St. Louis Cardinals (54-68): The Cardinals lost a tight battle at home with the Mets (56-66), 4-2. Tyler O’Neill hit a solo home run while Andrew Knizner smacked two hits to lead the St. Louis offense, which finished with five hits, although they were 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Adam Wainwright (3-8) took another loss in allowing three runs on three walks and four hits in six innings. Andre Pallante and Drew VerHagen combined on the next two scoreless innings.