(KMAland) -- Albert Pujols hit his 690th home run in a rout of the Rockies while the Royals struggled in a loss to the Rays on Thursday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (66-51): St. Louis rolled to a 13-0 win over the Rockies (51-69). Albert Pujols hit his 690th home run — a grand slam — among two hits and drove in five while Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and two RBI. Lars Nootbaar added two hits, two RBI and three runs, smacking a home run of his own, and Dylan Carlson had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Adam Wainwright (9-8) threw seven scoreless innings, struck out seven and gave up just three hits.
Kansas City Royals (48-72): The Royals struggled their way to a 7-1 loss against the Rays (63-54). Michael Massey accounted for the only Kansas City run, hitting his first career home run among two hits. Michael A. Taylor added two hits of his own. Max Castillo (0-1) made his Royals debut, allowing just one run on three hits in five innings while striking out three.