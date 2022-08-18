Albert Pujols
Photo: MLB

(KMAland) -- Albert Pujols hit his 690th home run in a rout of the Rockies while the Royals struggled in a loss to the Rays on Thursday in MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals (66-51): St. Louis rolled to a 13-0 win over the Rockies (51-69). Albert Pujols hit his 690th home run — a grand slam — among two hits and drove in five while Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and two RBI. Lars Nootbaar added two hits, two RBI and three runs, smacking a home run of his own, and Dylan Carlson had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Adam Wainwright (9-8) threw seven scoreless innings, struck out seven and gave up just three hits.

Kansas City Royals (48-72): The Royals struggled their way to a 7-1 loss against the Rays (63-54). Michael Massey accounted for the only Kansas City run, hitting his first career home run among two hits. Michael A. Taylor added two hits of his own. Max Castillo (0-1) made his Royals debut, allowing just one run on three hits in five innings while striking out three.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.