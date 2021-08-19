(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Astros for the third straight night while St. Louis lost in extra innings to the Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City (52-67): Hunter Dozier hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Royals beat the Astros for a third straight day, 3-2. Dozier’s home run came after a lead-off double from Andrew Benintendi, who finished the game by throwing a runner out at the plate. Nicky Lopez had three hits and scored a run to lead the offense while Brady Singer threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up two runs on six hits. Domingo Tapia (1-0) got one out in the seventh to get the win, and Scott Barlow worked his seventh save despite giving up three hits in the ninth.
St. Louis (61-58): A three-run 10th inning proved to be too much to overcome for St. Louis in a 6-4 10-inning win for Milwaukee. The Brewers also scored a run in the ninth to erase a one-run deficit before the big 10th. Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill had two hits each for the Cardinals on offense while Jack Flaherty struck out eight in six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Alex Reyes (5-6) blew his second save and took the loss.