(KMAland) -- The Royals edged past the Cubs while the Cardinals were rolled at home by the Mets in MLB on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (40-84): Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run home run to lift the Royals to a 4-3 win over the Cubs (62-59). Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel also drove in one run each while Matt Duffy, MJ Melendez, Freddy Fermin Drew Waters and Isbel hit safely. Cole Ragans (4-4) struck out nine and walked just two in six innings to get the win. Dylan Coleman, Taylor Clarke, Austin Cox and Carlos Hernandez had scoreless appearances in relief with Hernandez grabbing his second save.
St. Louis Cardinals (54-69): The Cardinals got rolled at home in a 7-1 loss to the New York Mets (57-66). The Cardinals had just six hits, including a single and a double by Tyler O’Neill, an RBI double from Richie Palacios and the first ML hit from Masyn Winn. Zack Thompson pitched well for the Cardinals, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings.