(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (49-72): The Royals were 3-2 10-inning winners over the Tampa Bay Rays (63-55). Michael Massey had the game-winning sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th while Bobby Witt Jr. smacked a two-run home run in the third for the Royals. Brady Singer had another strong pitching performance, striking out seven and allowing two runs on five hits and four walks in six innings. Scott Barlow (5-4) was the winning pitcher, throwing two one-hit innings and striking out two.
St. Louis Cardinals (67-51): The Cardinals stayed hot with a 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks (55-64). Nolan Arenado had three doubles among four hits and drove in two, and Paul Goldschmidt posted a home run among three hits, drove in two and had two runs scored. Yadier Molina also had a three-hit night, and Dylan Carlson tallied two hits. Miles Mikolas threw eight strong innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on two hits to get the win.