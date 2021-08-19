(KMAland) -- The Astros and Cardinals both avoided sweeps on Thursday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (52-68): The Astros scored three runs in the 10th inning and avoided a sweep with a 6-3 win over the Royals. Nicky Lopez hit his first home run of the season — a two-run shot in the third — to give Kansas City the lead, but the Astros put up two offer own in the sixth. Salvador Perez also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly for the KC offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (62-58): The Cardinals avoided a sweep with an 8-4 win over Milwaukee. Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run fifth inning. O’Neill, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado all had two hits each for the Cardinals. Reliever Junior Fernandez (1-0) got two outs in the fifth inning to get the win.