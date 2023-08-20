(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were pounced by the Mets while the Royals took a tight loss to the Cubs in MLB on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (40-85): The Royals took a 6-4 loss to the Cubs (63-59). Bobby Witt Jr. had three more hits, drove in one and scored once, and Salvador Perez added two hits and two runs for Kansas City in the loss. Freddy Fermin, Matt Duffy and Kyle Isbel also drove in one run each. Brady Singer (8-9) lasted just 3 2/3 innings, struck out three and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and two walks. Tucker Davidson, Taylor Hearn, John McMillon and Jackson Kowar all had scoreless relief appearances for the Royals, which scored the final three runs of the game.
St. Louis Cardinals (54-70): The Cardinals were routed by the Mets (58-66), 13-2. The Cardinals had just five hits, including a solo home run by Nolan Arenado. Tommy Edman also had an RBI single in the loss. Miles Mikolas (6-9) gave up seven runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.