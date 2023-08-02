(KMAland) -- The Royals stayed hot while the Cardinals were also a victor in Major League Baseball on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (34-75): The Royals grabbed their fifth consecutive win, blanking the Mets (50-57) 4-0. Drew Waters homered in the win while Michael Massey doubled and plated two runs. Bobby Witt Jr. added two hits and an RBI while Salvador Perez doubled. Maikel Garcia added three hits, and Kyle Isbel posted two knocks. Cole Ragans tossed six strong innings, striking out eight on seven hits in the shutout.
St. Louis Cardinals (48-61): The Cardinals put up four runs in the second and three more in the third to beat the Twins (55-54) 7-3. Tyler O'Neill, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar each homered. Nootbaar had two hits and two RBI, and Burleson accounted for three RBI. Walker added two hits in the victory, and Nolan Arenado doubled. Dakota Hudson threw seven innings, striking out seven on two hits while allowing three earned runs.