(KMAland) -- Adam Wainwright helped the Cardinals to a shutout win while the Royals were routed by the White Sox in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (55-48); The St. Louis Cardinals got seven shutout innings from Adam Wainwright (8-8) in a 6-0 win over the Cubs (41-61). Wainwright allowed just six hits and struck out four while Jordan Hicks and Chris Stratton followed with one inning of relief each to finish the shutout. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson all hit home runs, and Lars Nootbaar had three hits to lead the St. Louis offense. Goldschmidt finished with two hits and three RBI.
Kansas City Royals (41-63): The Royals took a loss from the White Sox (52-51), 9-2. Chicago scored three in the first and sixth innings and put up two in the fourth on their way to the win. Brad Keller (5-12) allowed eight runs on 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss. Salvador Perez had two hits and drove in a run, and Hunter Dozier also had a run-scoring hit for the Royals.