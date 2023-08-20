MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied for a win while the Royals rally fell short in MLB on Sunday.

St. Louis Cardinals (55-70): The Cardinals used a four-run seventh to take a 7-3 win over the Mets (58-67). Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, and Tommy Edman, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn all added two-hit games for St. Louis. Dakota Hudson (5-0) maintained his spotless record with seven strikeouts and two runs allowed in 5 1/3 innings. John King, Giovanny Gallegos and JoJo Romero all had scoreless relief appearances.

Kansas City Royals (40-86): The Royals rallied late but fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Cubs (64-59). Michael Massey had two hits and an RBI, Kyle Isbel added two hits and Maikel Garcia and Drew Waters also drove in one run each. Jordan Lyles (3-14) tossed an eight-inning complete game with two strikeouts and two earned runs allowed to take the loss.

