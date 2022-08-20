(KMAland) -- Albert Pujols hit two home runs in a St. Louis win over Arizona while the Royals lost to the Rays in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (49-73): The Royals dropped a 5-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays (64-55). Kansas City had just four hits in the game, including a double by Bobby Witt Jr. Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino both drove in runs, and Kris Bubic (2-8) took the loss in giving up four runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (68-51): The Cardinals scored eight runs in the ninth to break away for a 16-7 win over the Diamondbacks (55-65). Albert Pujols hit two home runs — Nos. 691 and 692 in his career — and had four hits and two RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong also went deep, combining for eight RBI. Lars Nootbaar pitched in three hits, three RBI and three runs. Genesis Cabrera (4-2) got two outs in relief to take the win. Dakota Hudson tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four.