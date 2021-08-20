(KMAland) -- The Royals nabbed an inter-league win while the Cardinals were shutout on Friday.
Royals (53-68): The Royals scored four runs in the final four innings to break a 2-2 tie and earn a 6-2 victory over the Cubs. Salvador Perez registered two hits, homered and drove in two. Salvy was one of four Royals to deep, joining Cam Gallagher, Andrew Benintendi and Emmanuel Rivera. Benintendi also doubled. Brad Keller earned the win by striking out eight on four hits in six innings.
Cardinals (62-59): The Cardinals outhit the Pirates 10-4, but lost 4-0 on Friday. Lars Nootbaar had three hits while Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman had two apiece. And all 10 of the Cardinals' hits were singles. Myles Mikolas earned the loss in his first appearance since May, striking out five on two hits in five innings.