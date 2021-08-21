(KMAland) -- Kris Bubic chased a no-hitter in a Royals win over the Cubs, and St. Louis lost to the Pirates for a second straight night on Saturday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (54-68): Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh, and the Royals beat the Cubs for a second straight day, 4-2. Bubic had nine strikeouts and allowed zero hits through six when the game was delayed despite no rain. He would allow two runs in the seventh, but Domingo Tapia, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow combined on 2 2/3 hitless innings of relief. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez had three hits each, and Andrew Benintendi added a pair of hits for the Royals offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (62-60): The Pirates scored three in the seventh and edged past St. Louis, 5-4. Genesis Cabrera allowed three runs on four hits in an inning to take the loss after J.A. Happ struck out eight in six innings and gave up just two runs. Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Edmundo Sosa all had two hits each for St. Louis.