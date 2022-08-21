(KMAland) -- The Cardinals ran their win streak to seven while the Royals took another L by one run to the Rays on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (49-74): The Royals dropped a 3-2 decision to the Rays (65-55). Zack Greinke, Jose Cuas (2-2), Amir Garrett, Brad Keller and Dylan Coleman combined to give up just three runs, scattering nine hits. Cuas allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning to take the loss. The offense continued to struggle with just four hits, including two by MJ Melendez. Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. each drove in a run.
St. Louis Cardinals (69-51): The Cardinals extended their win streak to seven with a 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks (55-66). Lars Nootbaar homered and scored twice, and Nolan Arenado added two hits and three RBI. Brendan Donovan also had two hits for the St. Louis offense. Jose Quintana lasted just 2 2/3 innings before Chris Stratton (2.2 IP), Jake Woodford (1.1 IP), Genesis Cabrera (1.1 IP) and Giovanny Gallegos (1 IP) shut Arizona down the rest of the way with just one hit given up. Woodford moved to 2-0 with the win while Gallegos picked up his 12th save.