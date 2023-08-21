(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were trounced by the Pirates while the Royals lost to the A’s in walk-off fashion on Monday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (55-71): The Cardinals were routed by the Pirates (56-69), 11-1. Andrew Knizner accounted for St. Louis’ only run in hitting his 10th home run of the season. Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker also doubled, and Willson Contreras and Richie Palacios both singled once. Drew Rom (0-1) took the loss in his first start, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four in 3 2/3 innings.
Kansas City Royals (40-87): Former Royal Brent Rooker hit a two-run walk-off home run, and Oakland (35-90) took a 6-4 win over the Royals. Kansas City previously tied it in the eighth inning on an RBI hit from Michael Massey. Bobby Witt Jr. went deep for the 25th time, and Maikel Garcia and Freddy Fermin also drove in one run each. Alec Marsh pitched 5 2/3 innings, struck out nine and gave up three runs on five hits and a walk. Dylan Coleman (0-2) didn’t record an out in the ninth to take the loss.