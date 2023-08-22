(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both took defeats in MLB on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (55-72): The St. Louis Cardinals took a 6-3 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69). The Pirates scored five runs in the fifth and six total on Adam Wainwright (3-9), who went 4 2/3 innings in the loss. Offensively, Richie Palacios hit his first career home run, and Alec Burleson had two hits and an RBI to lead St. Louis. Willson Contreras also drove in one run on a double. John King, Jacob Barnes and Andre Pallante had scoreless relief outings.
Kansas City Royals (40-88): The Royals dropped another to the Oakland Athletics (36-90), 5-4. Salvador Perez had a two-hit, two-RBI game while Kyle Isbel drove in two runs on a single. Angel Zerpa (1-2) went the first three innings, struck out four and allowed four earned runs. Zack Greinke threw the next four shutout innings, striking out five and giving up just two hits. John McMillon also pitched well in the eighth, striking out two without allowing a hit.