(KMAland) -- Jordan Montgomery and Albert Pujols led the Cardinals to their eighth straight win while the Royals took won the White Sox in MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (50-74): The Royals scored two runs in the eighth to take a 6-4 win over the White Sox (62-60). Salvador Perez and Ryan O’Hearn each had two hits for the Royals while MJ Melendez, Perez, Michael Massey, Michael A. Taylor, O’Hearn and the debuting Drew Waters all had one RBI each. Daniel Lynch made it just 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four walks and seven hits while Amir Garrett (3-1) pitched a clean eighth for the win. Scott Barlow earned his 20th save with a strikeout in the ninth inning.
St. Louis Cardinals (70-51): Albert Pujols hit his 693rd home run in a 1-0 win for St. Louis over the Cubs (52-69). Pujols’ home run came in the seventh inning and was his seventh long ball in the last 12 days. He had two of St. Louis’ four hits behind a complete game gem from Jordan Montgomery (7-3), who struck out seven and gave up just one hit. The win is the eighth straight for St. Louis.