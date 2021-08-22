(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got a shutout win over Pittsburgh while the Royals finished a dominant sweep of the Cubs on Sunday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (63-60): Adam Wainwright struck out nine in eight shutout innings, and St. louis took a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh. Wainwright allowed just two hits and threw 106 pitches in the brilliant performance. Paul Goldschmidt homered among two hits and scored twice, and Yadier Molina and Lars Nootbaar added two hits apiece. Alex Reyes worked around two hits and finished his 28th save in the ninth.
Kansas City Royals (55-68): The Royals had 16 hits and rolled to a 9-1 win over the Cubs to finish a three-game sweep. Andrew Benintendi had three hits and three RBI, and Carlos Santana added three hits and an RBI of his own. Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Emmanuel Rivera all had two hits for the Royals offense. Dozier drove in a pair of runs behind Carlos Hernandez (4-1), who struck out eight and allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings to get the win.