(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Cubs split a doubleheader while the Royals bullpen blew up in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52): The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Cubs (53-70), falling 2-0 in the opener before a 13-3 win in game two. Adam Wainwright (9-9) gave up just two runs on five hits in six innings, but he walked four in the loss. Lars Nootbaar had two hits to lead the Cardinals, which finished with just five hits. In game two, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman all hit home runs while Corey Dickerson had four hits and Edman drove in three. Dylan Carlson, Brendan Donovan and O’Neill tallied two RBI apiece behind Jake Woodford (3-0), who gave up just one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (50-75): The Royals dropped a 7-3 meeting with the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-66). Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 17th home run, tripled and scored twice to lead the Royals five-hit offensive performance. Jonathan Heasley threw 4 2/3 shutout innings before leaving with an illness, but the bullpen struggled mightily the rest of the way. Josh Staumont gave up four runs and got just four outs, and Luke Weaver allowed two runs while getting five outs.