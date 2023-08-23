(KMAland) -- Cole Ragans was brilliant for the Royals while the Cardinals held off the Pirates in MLB action Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (41-88): The Royals were a 4-0 winner over the Athletics (36-91) on Wednesday. Cole Ragans shined on the mound, throwing six innings while striking out 11 batters on two hits. His run support came via homers from Dairon Blanco and Bobby Witt Jr. while Drew Waters had a triple and an RBI. Witt Jr's homer was one of his two hits. Carlos Hernandez tallied the save in the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-72): The Cardinals were a 6-4 winner over the Pirates behind five runs in the first two innings. Richie Palacios had a big game with three hits, two doubles and two RBI. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, an RBI and scored twice, and Nolan Arenado had two hits, doubled and drove in a run. Zack Thompson got the win. He threw five innings, striking out five on six hits with two earned runs. JoJo Romero picked up the save.