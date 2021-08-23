(Houston) -- The Kansas City Royals won for the seventh time in their last eight games, rolling to a 7-1 victory over Houston on Monday.
Whit Merrifield finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in three runs, Emmanuel Rieera added three hits, two RBI and two runs and Salvador Perez crushed his 33rd home run of the season among two hits to lead the offense.
Daniel Lynch got the win, working five innings, striking out five and allowing just one run on six hits. Domingo Tapia, Richard Lovelady, Kyle Zimmer and Ervin Santana combined on four innings of shutout relief.