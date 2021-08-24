(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (63-61): The Cardinals couldn’t quite rally back from a four-run deficit in taking a 4-3 loss to Detroit. Nolan Arenado led the offense with a double and two RBI while Jack Flaherty lasted just two innings on the mound. The right-hander allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in falling to 9-2.
Kansas City Royals (56-69): The Royals had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 4-0 loss to Houston. Kansas City had just four hits on the evening with Nicky Lopez, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor all hitting safely. Brady Singer (3-9) gave up just one earned run in five innings and struck out six.