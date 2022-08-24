(KMAland) -- The Royals used a five-run seventh to beat the Diamondbacks while the Cardinals were crushed by the Cubs in MLB action on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (71-53): The Cubs (54-70) crushed the Cardinals by a 7-1 final. Lars Nootbaar accounted for the only St. Louis run with his eighth home run of the season while Corey Dickerson posted four hits in four at bats. Miles Mikolas (10-10) gave up five runs — three earned — on six hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (51-75): The Royals scored five runs in the seventh to take a 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks (56-67). Brady Singer put together another terrific performance, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings while striking out six and walking none. Bobby Witt Jr. had the big blow of the seventh, smashing his 18th home run to account for three runs. Drew Waters picked up his first two career hits, and MJ Melendez and Nicky Lopez each drove in a run.