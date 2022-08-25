(KMAland) -- The Cardinals took a Thursday afternoon win over the Cubs in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (72-53): The Cardinals rolled to an 8-3 win over the Cubs (54-71). Paul Goldschmidt hit a pair of home runs among three hits and drove in five while Corey Dickerson and Tommy Edman also had three hits each. Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan and Andrew Knizner had two hits of their own. Dakota Hudson (7-6) was the winning pitcher with two runs allowed in seven innings, striking out four and walking two.