(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were on opposite ends of 10-inning games on Wednesday.
Royals (56-70): The Royals dropped a 6-5 decision to the Astros in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon. Whit Merrifield had himself a day with a double and grand slam on two hits while Salvador Perez also went deep. Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor tallied two knocks apiece. Mike Minor struck out three in six innings of no-decision baseball while Joel Payamps got the loss. Domingo Tapia, Richard Lovelady, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow also saw time on the bump in the defeat.
Cardinals (64-61): The Cardinals were a 3-2 winner over the Tigers in 10 innings, thanks to Lars Nootbaar's walkoff game-winning single. Paul Goldschmidt homered and scored the game-winning run. Tommy Edman totaled two hits, both singles. TJ McFarland moved to 3-0 on the year while Jon Lester tossed five innings, scattering seven hits and one earned run. Alex Reyes blew his third save of the season.