(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (41-89): The Royals suffered a 7-5 loss to the Mariners (72-56). Kyle Isbel homered as one of his two hits and drove in three in the loss while Nelson Velazquez had a hit and an RBI. Matt Beaty accounted for two hits while Bobby Witt Jr. had a triple. MJ Melendez and Drew Waters both doubled in the loss. Waters' double was one of his two hits. Brady Singer was the losing pitcher. He allowed nine hits and four earned runs while striking out six.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-73): The Phillies (70-58) were a 7-2 winner over the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer was their only run production. Willson Contreras, Tommy Edman, Tyler O'Neill and Taylor Motter also had hits. Miles Mikolas was the losing pitcher. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs while striking out three in six innings.