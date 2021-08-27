(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead grand slam to lead the Royals to a win while the Cardinals lost another to lowly Pirates in MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (64-62): The Cardinals dropped another to the Pirates, 11-7. Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa each hit home runs while Tommy Edman pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Arenado and Sosa also drove in two, and Sosa tallied two hits and two runs. Genesis Cabrera (2-5) took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits without recording an out in the seventh.
Kansas City Royals (57-70): A Salvador Perez grand slam in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in a 6-4 win for the Royals over the Mariners. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez also had RBI hits, and Emmanuel Rivera finished with a hit and two runs for the Royals. Ervin Santana (1-1) threw two innings of shutout relief and struck out two to earn the win. Scott Barlow finished the ninth for his ninth save.